Trump administration may suspend H-1B, other work visas: Report

As the United States suffers from massive unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald may suspend several employment visas including the H-1B, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, a media report has said.

The decision could have a severe effect on thousands of Indian IT professionals as it is the most coveted work visas for them. Notably, a huge number of them with the H-1B visas have already lost their jobs due to the pandemic and they are headed back home.

Quoting anonymous administration officials, The Wall Street Journal on Thursday said that the proposal could extend into the Trump government's new fiscal year that begins on October 1.

"That could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted, though visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected," the daily reported.

However, the White House stated that it is evaluating the options and a final decision is yet to be made.

"The administration is currently evaluating a wide range of options, formulated by career experts, to protect American workers and job seekers especially disadvantaged and underserved citizens - but no decisions of any kind have been made," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Additionally, the suspension could apply to the H-2B visa for short-term seasonal workers, the J-1 visa for short-term workers including camp counsellors and au pairs and the L-1 visa for internal company transfers, the publication reported.

On the other hand, the CEO of US Chambers of Commerce Thomas Donohue on Thursday raised concern over his reported move on temporary work visas.

In a letter, Donohue said that businesses will need assurances that they can meet all the workforce needs.

"As the economy rebounds, American businesses will need assurances that they can meet all their workforce needs. To that end, it is crucial that they have access to talent both domestically and from around the world," the letter read.