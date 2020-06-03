Trump admin to suspend Chinese carriers from flying into US from June 16

The US government on Wednesday said it will block Chinese airlines from flying into the US as the tension between the two countries rises over the response to coronavirus.

The action, the government said is in response to a Chinese policy that has prevented US carriers from resuming service between the two countries.

The Chinese government is violating an agreement between the two countries for international travel by preventing United Airlines and Delta Air Lines from resuming the trans-oceanic flights even after they sought permission for the from June 1, the Transportation Department said in a statement.

American carriers had suspended service to China due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the US placed travel restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"US carriers have asked to resume passenger service, beginning June 1st. The Chinese government's failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement," the statement said.

It said the restrictions will take effect June 16 but could be enacted earlier if President Donald Trump orders.

Chinese aviation authorities have failed to permit US air carriers to operate the routes they previously flew, the Transportation Department order said.

"The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights," the department said.

"In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours," it added.