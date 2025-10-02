Donald Trump admin puts 100% pharma tariffs on hold, White House issues statement, US president says…

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
Trump’s threat came after urging pharmaceutical companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States. The move was described as an effort to reduce reliance on overseas production and encourage “reshoring” of drug manufacturing.
Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on certain patented and brand-name medications. However, the White House has now postponed the implementation of these broad tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. White House officials said the proposal is still under review, even though the tariffs were originally scheduled to take effect on Wednesday.
“As they prepare pharmaceutical tariffs, the Commerce Department continues to evaluate pharmaceutical companies’ proposals to reshore manufacturing and lower drug prices to Most Favored Nation rates,” a White House official told CNN.
Are the tariffs canceled?
The official clarified that the tariffs will not take effect on the original Wednesday date. However, they are not canceled and remain under consideration. “The tariffs are still being worked on,” the official added.
If a 100% tariff were implemented, it could increase costs for patients and healthcare systems that rely on imported drugs. Experts warn it could also disrupt international supply chains and strain relations with trading partners.
The administration argues that encouraging U.S. manufacturing could boost domestic production and potentially lower drug prices in the long term.
Drug manufacturers and healthcare providers remain uncertain about the future. Companies are expected to continue discussions with the administration and weigh the costs of moving production to the U.S.
Critics say even the threat of tariffs is creating instability in an already fragile healthcare sector. At the same time, the delay may give the White House more time to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.
An administration official said the tariffs “are still being worked on,” suggesting the policy could be reconsidered in the coming weeks.