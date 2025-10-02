Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra request Bombay High Court to suspend Look Out Circular issued against them so that they can...

Karan Kundrra reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect cheating claims in now-deleted post: 'These cruel elite women can...'

Two Delta Jets collide at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, videos show wings crashing cockpit of another plane, WATCH

Donald Trump admin puts 100% pharma tariffs on hold, White House issues statement, US president says…

Meet actress, who quit films after working in just one film with Shah Rukh Khan, now her husband is three times richer than King Khan

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari movie review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor bring 90s' no-brainer back in loud, funny rom-com

100 years of RSS: Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on US President Trump's tariffs on India, says 'dependence must not..., swadeshi...'

Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?

What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?

Karan Kundrra reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect cheating claims in now-deleted post: 'These cruel elite women can...'

Karan Kundrra reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect cheating claims

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump admin puts 100% pharma tariffs on hold, White House issues statement, US president says…

Trump’s threat came after urging pharmaceutical companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States. The move was described as an effort to reduce reliance on overseas production and encourage “reshoring” of drug manufacturing.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Donald Trump admin puts 100% pharma tariffs on hold, White House issues statement, US president says…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on certain patented and brand-name medications. However, the White House has now postponed the implementation of these broad tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. White House officials said the proposal is still under review, even though the tariffs were originally scheduled to take effect on Wednesday.

Trump’s threat came after urging pharmaceutical companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States. The move was described as an effort to reduce reliance on overseas production and encourage “reshoring” of drug manufacturing.

“As they prepare pharmaceutical tariffs, the Commerce Department continues to evaluate pharmaceutical companies’ proposals to reshore manufacturing and lower drug prices to Most Favored Nation rates,” a White House official told CNN.

Are the tariffs canceled?

The official clarified that the tariffs will not take effect on the original Wednesday date. However, they are not canceled and remain under consideration. “The tariffs are still being worked on,” the official added.

Potential impact

If a 100% tariff were implemented, it could increase costs for patients and healthcare systems that rely on imported drugs. Experts warn it could also disrupt international supply chains and strain relations with trading partners.

The administration argues that encouraging U.S. manufacturing could boost domestic production and potentially lower drug prices in the long term.

What’s next?

Drug manufacturers and healthcare providers remain uncertain about the future. Companies are expected to continue discussions with the administration and weigh the costs of moving production to the U.S.

Critics say even the threat of tariffs is creating instability in an already fragile healthcare sector. At the same time, the delay may give the White House more time to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.

An administration official said the tariffs “are still being worked on,” suggesting the policy could be reconsidered in the coming weeks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'sham
Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares for Dussehra, Diwali up to Rs...; Check new fares of Volvo, AC sleeper bus
Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares up to...
Deepika Padukone makes STRONG statement after getting dropped from Spirit, Kalki 2: 'I was never afraid to...'
Deepika makes STRONG statement after getting dropped from Spirit, Kalki 2
In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired Torani lehenga
In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired look
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE