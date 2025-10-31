Trump admin posts new video on H-1B visa 'abuse', mentions India: 'American dream stolen...'

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0
The United States' Department of Labour has shared a new video advertisement, highlighting the "misuse of H-1B visa" and how the American dream was "stolen" from the people at the hands of foreign workers. The video features a pie-chart graphic representing the share of countries with the most number of H-1B visa holders, showing India with the highest share at 72 per cent.
Moreover, the video comes with a voiceover that explains how American dream had been stolen from the people of America. "Many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed the companies to abuse the H-1B visa," the voiceover says.
It further explains how President Donald Trump's Project Firewall prioritises Americans in hiring process. The video concludes on the note "Recapturing the American dream for American people."
On September 19, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a staggering fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, a move that took effect on September 21. As the decision triggered panic among the foreign workers, particularly Indians, the Oval Office later clarified that the move doesn't impact the current visa holders and that it is a one-time payment and not an annual fee.