Trump admin posts new video on H-1B visa 'abuse', mentions India: 'American dream stolen...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise

Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 7% to Rs3,293 crore on robust exports

Kerala government announces hike in DA for teaching staff under UGC, AICTE; how much has increased? check details

'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

BIG gift for teachers, pensioners in this state, DA and DR hiked by...; check details here

Viral video: Delhi makeup artist turns into Annabelle, brings horror movie to life in city streets, WATCH

Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump admin posts new video on H-1B visa 'abuse', mentions India: 'American dream stolen...'

The United States' Department of Labour has shared a new video advertisement, highlighting the "misuse of H-1B visa" and how the American dream was "stolen" from the people at the hands of foreign workers.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

Trump admin posts new video on H-1B visa 'abuse', mentions India: 'American dream stolen...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The United States' Department of Labour has shared a new video advertisement, highlighting the "misuse of H-1B visa" and how the American dream was "stolen" from the people at the hands of foreign workers. The video features a pie-chart graphic representing the share of countries with the most number of H-1B visa holders, showing India with the highest share at 72 per cent. 

Moreover, the video comes with a voiceover that explains how American dream had been stolen from the people of America. "Many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed the companies to abuse the H-1B visa," the voiceover says. 

 

It further explains how President Donald Trump's Project Firewall prioritises Americans in hiring process. The video concludes on the note "Recapturing the American dream for American people." 

H-1B visa fee hike

On September 19, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a staggering fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, a move that took effect on September 21. As the decision triggered panic among the foreign workers, particularly Indians, the Oval Office later clarified that the move doesn't impact the current visa holders and that it is a one-time payment and not an annual fee. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi
Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest
SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise
DOGE Slumps: Investors Pivot to Utility Altcoin Remittix (RTX)
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netiz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE