Troubles mount for Pakistan amid economic woes, no Indus water to 'terrorists', says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned Pakistan’s support for terrorism, stating India will not allow Indus river waters to reach terror sponsors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan for supporting terrorism, stating that India’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would not allow the waters of the Indus (Sindhu) river to flow to countries that sponsor terror.

Addressing an Intellectuals Meet organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, Singh said India has made it clear that it will respond firmly to those who “do not understand the language of peace and harmony.”

Reference to the Operation Sindoor and Indus Waters Treaty

Referring to recent developments, Rajnath Singh said that through Operation Sindoor, the government had demonstrated its resolve in responding to terrorism.

He also linked the statement to India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

'After the Pahalgam terror attack, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, we said that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from us. We will not let the waters of the Sindhu reach the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity,' Singh said, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks that 'blood and water cannot flow together.'

India's stand on the Indus Waters Treaty

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, governs the distribution of waters from the Indus river system.

Following the Pahalgam attack last year, India placed the treaty in abeyance, citing Pakistan’s alleged continued support for cross-border terrorism. New Delhi has maintained that such agreements cannot be viewed in isolation from ground realities.

According to India, the suspension will remain until Pakistan 'credibly and irrevocably' ends its support for terrorism.

NDA government’s 12-year track record

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government over the past 12 years, Singh cited the abrogation of Article 370, progress towards eliminating Naxalism, implementation of GST, nationwide electrification, and reforms in the justice system.

'There was a time when Congress said Article 370 could never be removed. But our government removed it with ease,' he said.

Kashmir's changing landscape

The Defence Minister also spoke about changes in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region, once associated with terrorism, is now witnessing increased tourism, investment, and employment opportunities.

He said that national symbols and cultural events are now being freely celebrated in the region, citing the hoisting of the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, peaceful Muharram processions, and the reopening of cinema halls after decades.