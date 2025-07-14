Trouble mounts for PTI’s Imran Khan, govt makes new force to tackle protest

Pakistan's top officials said that India’s neighbour is making a national-level paramilitary force which will take care of the internal security and is feared to come down heavily on the upcoming protest by PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan is making moves to counter the growing protest in the country and emerge as an aggressive force in front of its enemies. The top officials said that India’s neighbour is making a national-level paramilitary force, a move which has triggered tensions among opposition parties and human rights groups which are concerned about the large-scale usage of this force to subside dissent. The move has upgraded its existing paramilitary force, Frontier Constabulary (FC), into a “nationwide federal force”. The force which has been deployed on Pakistan’s northwestern border with Afghanistan can now operate in all provinces and territories, said State minister for the interior Talal Chaudhry during a press conference in the eastern city of Faisalabad.

Why Pakistan has formed new paramilitary force?

To make the move official, Pakistan’s president has issued an ordinance on July 13. With the added responsibilities, the interior army will now look after the internal security like law and order, supporting the law enforcement agencies and fulfilling a variety of security needs of the country in South Asia. It will also be given authority to control riots, and counterterrorism, according to a report by the local Dunya News TV which provided a copy of the amended law.

The announcement remains crucial in the current context as it came soon after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime minister Imran Khan, who’s now lodged in jail, has warned of starting nationwide protests from August 5, which marks the second anniversary of his arrest. The warning has alarmed the government as it has witnessed such protests turning violent. His party has been launching protests since August 2023 when he was arrested. These protests have even forced Islamabad to come to a halt.

“This will be a new force. This will be a stronger force. We need this force for internal security,” Chaudhry said. He added that President Asif Ali Zardari had already approved amendments in the law introducing changes in the paramilitary force.

What is 'Free Imran Movement'?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has informally kick-started the 'Free Imran Khan movement' from Lahore demanding the release of the incarcerated former prime minister with police making several arrests to prevent party workers from joining the protest, the party said on Sunday. This informal launch comes less than a month ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's earlier declared date of August 5.