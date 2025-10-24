Trouble mounts for Pakistan: After border attacks, Afghanistan tightens grip on water, Taliban regime plans Kunar river dam

Afghanistan plans to build a dam on the Kunar River, risking fresh tensions with Pakistan after recent border clashes along the Durand Line.

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have worsened further. After attacking its border areas along the Durand Line, the Taliban government has decided to stop water flow to Pakistan by constructing a dam over the Kunar River. According to Ariana News, the Ministry of Energy and Water says the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered the beginning of the construction of the dam on the Kunar River.

Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Confirming it, Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water, said, "We are determined. We made some progress with several (foreign) companies, but unfortunately, they talk to us and later do not respond—neither positively nor negatively. We are preparing a plan to invite Afghan investors to come and invest here to build this dam." Taking a tough stand, he added, "This water belongs to the Afghan people and will be used for our benefit. It will not harm anyone. The water will be used and then returned to the Kunar River. It will not be diverted to cause loss to anyone."

Kunar River dam

Analysts believe the proposed dam project is significant for the mountainous country that faces a severe electricity shortage, especially in winter, when demand far exceeds domestic generation. Afghanistan is currently relies on energy imports from neighboring countries, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. Kabul has taken the strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

Indus Waters Treaty

It has come after India put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement signed between India and Pakistan in 1960. Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty was aimed at managing the water from the Indus River system. The IWT divides the six rivers of the basin. While India has exclusive rights to the Eastern Rivers of Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej, Pakistan has unrestricted use of the Western Rivers of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.