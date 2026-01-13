Trouble mounts for Muhammad Yunus: Custodial death of Awami League's Hindu leader sparks political and rights outcry in Bangladesh

Awami League leader and musician Proloy Chaki died in jail custody in Bangladesh. Family alleges medical negligence as political and rights pressure mounts.

Awami League leader and musician, Proloy Chaki, died Monday in jail custody. His family has alleged negligence and inadequate medical care during detention. The jail authorities have denied all charges. Chaki died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. In a separate development, deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to avenge the death and repression of party cadres and leaders. At a time when attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh have increased, the death of the cultural affairs secretary of Pabna district unit of the Awami League may further create problems for the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The government is already under pressure for failing to stop the attacks on minorities.

Bangladesh jail death

The police arrested Chaki from his residence in the Dilalpur area of Pabna town on December 16. He was later shown to have been arrested in a case linked to an explosion incident on August 4, 2024, during the July Uprising. His son Sony Chaki told 'The Daily Star' that the musician was arrested despite not being named in any case at the time. He said, "He was later shown to be arrested in an explosives case related to the August 4 violence."

Explaining the reasons for Proloy Chaki's death, Pabna Jail Superintendent Md Omar Faruk said that the musician had been suffering from multiple health complications, including diabetes and heart disease. He said, "He suffered a cardiac arrest and was first taken to Pabna General Hospital on Friday." He added that as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died.

(Proloy Chaki, Leader, Awami League)

Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

However, Chaki's family has alleged negligence and inadequate medical care. Sony Chaki said, "My father had been suffering from diabetes and heart disease for a long time. His condition worsened in jail, but the authorities did not officially inform us." Rejecting the allegation, Jail Superintendent Omar Faruk said Proloy Chaki was provided medication based on his medical records.

Pabna Sammilito Shangskritik Jote Secretary Bhaskar Chowdhury said he was a prominent cultural activist of the 1990s. He added that Proloy Chaki was a renowned singer and music director beyond his political identity. He also served as secretary of Shree Shree Ram Krishna Shebashrom in Pabna.

Sheikh Hasina vows revenge

Earlier in a separate development, Sheikh Hasina vowed to avenge the death and repression of his party cadres, grassroots workers, and leaders. In a video address, she said, "I will never leave those who have attacked our workers and leaders, everything will be avenged. They will be punished for their crime in Bangladesh, Insha Allah!" She added, "Those who are making big claims will be ruined in darkness. We believe in God and have faith in the masses."

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is most likely to face severe criticism for the custodial Chaki's death. The human rights organisations have slammed the government for failing to stop attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) alleged that 82 Hindus were killed and a total of 2,673 incidents of "atrocities" against them occurred during August-November last year.