Trouble for Russia, Putin as Zelenskyy asks US President Trump for deadly Tomahawk missiles, check its range, speed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested that US President Donald Trump provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, capable of hitting targets deep within Russia, including Moscow. What is Tomahawk missiles? What is its range and speed?

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly asked US President Donald Trump to sell Kyiv Tomahawk missiles to raise the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Trump has been open to lifting certain restrictions on the use of certain U.S.-made weapons, signalling to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia for the first time during a closed-door meeting at the United Nations General Assembly.



The Wall Street Journal cited a senior U.S. official and a Ukrainian official who confirmed the contents of the meeting.

What is a Tomahawk missile?



The US deadly weapon Tomahawk missile is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile used for precision strikes against high-value, fixed land targets and ships. Developed by the U.S. Navy, it is primarily launched from naval vessels like ships and submarines. It was first used in combat during the 1991 Gulf War. It is launched from surface ships and submarines via the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System.

Tomahawk missile: Range, speed

The missile reportedly costs about USD 2 million each and measures 18.3 feet long, weighs 3,200 pounds (4,400 with booster). It carries a 1,000-pound conventional warhead or cluster munitions. It travels at 550 mph (Mach 0.74), with a range of 1,550–2,500 kilometres (1,000–1,500 miles). It is guided by GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain contour matching for accuracy within 10 meters.



Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy appealed to the UN for action



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a sharp appeal to the UN for action at UNGA's annual General Debate. Pointing out that many nations in the hall are "at war or just came out of war, or are trying to stop one or openly getting ready for one war," Zelenskyy said it rests with those before him to decide whether Russia's aggression in Ukraine will be brought to an end." Yesterday, we had a good meeting with President Trump, and I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together, we can change a lot.... I appreciate the support we are receiving," he said.



He stressed that while the G7 and G20 play important roles, responsibility ultimately lies with the entire UN membership."Yes, much depends on the G7 and G20, but in the end, this depends on all of us, on the United Nations. So don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law and order. People are waiting for action," he said.



(With inputs from ANI)