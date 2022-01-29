Trial in German museum jewel heist worth over Rs 937 crore starts

Dresden’s Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) Museum was looted during the early hours of Nov. 25, 2019, and jewellery containing over 4,300 diamonds valued at more than $125.79 million (Rs 937 crores) were stolen.

As per the public prosecutor's office in Dresden, the suspects have been charged with serious theft and arson.

Based on investigations, the two six people involved in the theft had inspected the crime scene in advance. To successfully execute the theft, they sawed through the window grating and reattached it later.

According to a spokesman for Dresdan district court Thomas Ziegler, "The defendants allegedly prepared the crime meticulously”.

As the prosecutors highlighted in September, the defendants had not spoken about the charges against them.

The huge theft involved a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulder piece containing the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

While most stolen jewels have been recovered, the sword and shoulder piece remain unfound till date. As the police is rigorously searching for these jewels, a reward of 500,000 euros ($556,600) was announced for anyone who could provide information about their location.

As per a spokesperson for the Dresden prosecutor's office - Juergen Schmidt, even if the defendants are convicted they can’t be forced to testify in court about the whereabouts of the jewels.

Another museum spokesperson Anja Priewe said, "We hope that the renewed attention will lead to more insights...and more details will be revealed that will help locate the stolen jewels”.

Experts believe that it is difficult to recover the stolen jewels as the stones might have been recut since the time of theft.

The four suspects, if convicted, could face up to 15 years in jail. The two minors may end up facing a minimum sentence of 10 years.

While the trial is expected to continue until end of October 2022, the suspects are being questioned about the crime committed.

Two of the suspects in the Gruenes Gewoelbe Museum theft were earlier implicated for their involvement in stealing the Big Maple Leaf, a 100-kg (220-pound) gold coin, worth 3.75 million euros, from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017. While the gold coin has still not been recovered, the two have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

The precious Dresden collection, that is now stolen, was assembled in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland. He sought to rival France's King Louis XIV through commissioning ever more brilliant jewellery.