Tremors jolt Afghanistan twice in 48 hours after being hit by Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude

After a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Sunday, the country was jolted again by tremors from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday. It hit Afghanistan's eastern region, 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the officials confirmed. The epicentre of the latest earthquake in Afghanistan was near the same location as the powerful one that devastated many lives on Sunday. According to the website of the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles).

How powerful was Afghanistan's earlier earthquake?

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Afghanistan early Monday in its eastern region, with an epicenter in a mountainous area about 42 km from Jalalabad, a highly populated city of 3 lakh people. The death toll from the powerful earthquake has risen to 1,411, officials said. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams search for survivors following the quake, which has left over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province. Tremors were felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan and India, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). A series of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5, followed the initial quake.

Why does Afghanistan experience frequent earthquakes?

Afghanistan's history has witnessed many powerful earthquakes, as the Hindu Kush Mountain Range is a geologically-sensitive area where quakes occur every year. In August, many earthquakes with magnitude above 4.0 on the Richter Scale had struck the South Central Asian country. In late-2023, Afghanistan saw a particularly devastating earthquake which struck about 40 kms northwest of Herat city. It reportedly claimed the lives of more than 1,480 people and injured over 2,100.