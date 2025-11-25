FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Authorities in London will likely impose a tourist tax on stay accommodations like hotels, Airbnbs and more. Though the final decision has not been taken, it is likely to raise around Rs 29,36,55,00,000 yearly revenue.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details
Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ in London
    Traveling to London is going to be expensive for visitors as the city will start charging fees on hotel stays and short-term rentals such as Airbnbs. This comes after a cross-party oversight committee of the Greater London Authority recommended the same, said a BBC report. According to the assessment of the Centre for Cities, the tax would likely raise Rs 29,36,55,00,000 in a year. Though London Mayor Sadiq Khan has supported the proposal but refused to comment on speculation until approval from the UK Government.  

    A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that “The mayor has been clear that a modest tourist levy, similar to other international cities, would boost our economy, deliver growth and help cement London's reputation as a global tourism and business destination.” 

    How will London implement the tax? 

    The proposed tax model is based on Scotland’s percentage-based structure. According to the BBC report, the tax would include a 5% fee on average accommodation costs, which could amount to around Rs 1,352 per night in hotels and about Rs 1,175 per night in Airbnbs. The report also states that Edinburgh’s 5 per cent tourist tax will come into effect in July 2026 and apply to the first five nights of a stay.  

    Tourism tax already exists in various other international cities. New York City collects Rs 57,96,15,17,000 annually through tourism tax while Tokyo’s flat fee for bookings on all kinds of stays which is an estimated Rs 4,11,49,15,000. However, in France and Italy, the fee differs based on accommodation type, star category and location. 

    Andrew Carter, chief executive of the Centre for Cities, said: “The model the government should adopt is already underway in Scotland, where Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen are introducing levies valued at a percentage rate on overnight stays in hotels, B&Bs and short-let accommodation.” He added, “Hopefully, introducing a tourist levy is the start of a bigger programme of devolving tax and spending powers to the capital. London is the most productive big city in the UK, and devolving more fiscal powers would give the capital more policy tools to accelerate growth in the economy.” 

