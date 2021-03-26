Train mishap in Egypt: 32 killed, 66 injured as 2 trains collide in south of Cairo

At least 32 people were killed and 66 others wounded in Egypt's southern province of Sohag when two trains collided on Friday, according to a government statement that feared the number might rise.



The Egypt Health Ministry statement said at least 36 ambulances were sent to the scene and they transferred the wounded to four public hospitals nearby.



The rear end of a passenger train crashed into another with the air-conditioning system in Tahta city, 467 km from here, causing at least three carriages to be derailed, an official security source told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.



"The accident was horrible, and the people helped the security men find the wounded inside the damaged carriages," an eyewitness said.



Some bodies were still stuck inside the three carriages, he added.