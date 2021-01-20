The tragic accident that snatched US President Joe Biden's first wife, daughter 48 years ago

On December 18, 2020 US President-elect Joe Biden marked the 48th anniversary of the accident that killed his first wife and baby daughter by attending Mass in Delaware at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, a Roman Catholic church. Neilia Biden and the couple's 13-month old daughter, Naomi, were killed when their car was struck by a tractor-trailer as she took the kids to pick out a Christmas tree.

At the age of 25, Joe Biden had entered politics and by 29 he fought for the US Senate. But soon after, tragedy struck and in a car accident on December 18, 1972, Joe Biden lost his first wife and 13-month-old daughter. His two sons Beau and Hunter were also seriously injured in the accident. They were a year and a day apart in age, at 3 and 4.

Joe Biden had just been elected to the Senate and was in Washington setting up his new office at the time of the accident.

But the tragedy did not deter Biden and he again contested for the US Senate. On January 5, 1973, he was finally sworn in as the Delaware Senator from the hospital bed.

After his wife's death, Biden wanted to spend more time with his two sons and therefore he refused to live in Washington. He lived in Delaware and travelled 179 km everyday via train from the Wilmington railway station to Washington every day. For 30 long years, he travelled on the same route. The Wilmington railway station is now known as Joseph Robinette Biden Jr station.

Also read Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of United States of America

For Joe Biden, it was love at first sight. While studying in the University of Delaware, Biden had taken a spring break trip to the Bahamas and sneaked into an exclusive beach resort. Here he met his first wife Neilia Hunter sunbathing by a pool.

"When she turned toward me, I could see she had a beautiful smile and gorgeous green eyes," he wrote in his memoir Promises to Keep. "She was lit by the unforgiving journey of a full afternoon sun, and I couldn't see a single flaw."

Joe found Neilia to be warm, bright and refreshingly down to earth, unbothered by his modest upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware. And as their relationship progressed, her well-to-do parents overcame any misgivings about his politics (he's a Democrat, they were Republican) and religious faith (he's Catholic, they were Presbyterian).

In August 1966 Joe Biden married Neilia, but their union ended in tragedy less than six-and-a-half years later.