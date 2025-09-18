Tragedy averted! Donald Trump's Air Force One had close encounter with another plane, here's what happened

Trump, 79, along with his wife and US First Lady Melania, arrived in the British capital on Tuesday for an official trip. His itinerary includes a meeting with UK's King Charles at the Windsor Castle and with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump's Air Force One plane came a little too close for comfort to a Spirit Airlines passenger jet on Tuesday as the American leader was heading to London for a UK state visit. The Air Force One and Spirit's Flight 1300 -- an Airbus SE A321 jet flying from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to Boston -- were heading over Long Island when an air traffic controller noticed that their altitudes were similar and flight paths converging. He then made a series of attempts to alert the Spirit pilots to change their course.

What happened with Trump's jet and Spirit plane?

Even though the two aircraft remained miles apart and did not exceed safety thresholds, the incident attracted much attention on social media, especially because of Trump's involvement. But that was also due to viral reprimands of the New York-based air traffic controller. He repeated the same warning several times: "Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right," each time raising his voice. Referring to the iconic Air Force One, he said: "I'll keep an eye out for him, he's white and blue." His comments for the Spirit Airlines crew at one point also included: "Pay attention! Get off the iPad!"

What are Trump's UK visit plans?

Trump, 79, along with his wife and US First Lady Melania, arrived in the British capital on Tuesday for an official trip. His itinerary includes a meeting with UK's King Charles at the Windsor Castle and with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump has become the first US president to be invited twice for a UK state visit. He was previously hosted by Queen Elizabeth II during his last term in office in 2019.