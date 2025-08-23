Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

New York State Police confirmed that all the deceased were adults, with passengers ranging in age from one to 74. Check here to know how this accident happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A tour bus carrying 54 people from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, New York, on Friday afternoon, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. The Associated Press reported that authorities indicated the driver was distracted, lost control, and overcorrected, causing the bus to veer off the road and roll over.

Some Indians were among the passengers, according to The New York Times.

The crash took place around 12:30 pm (local time) on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke. 

What did the New York police say about this bus crash?

Major Andre Ray of the New York State Police confirmed that all the deceased were adults, with passengers ranging in age from one to 74. Many passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and several were trapped under the wreckage before being rescued. Rescue operations continued for hours, with helicopters and ambulances transporting over 40 people to nearby hospitals.

He added that the bus was the only vehicle involved, and that "mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out, " The New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan had said a child was thought to be among those killed. But Major Ray clarified later that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Trooper O'Callaghan said the bus had been travelling at "full speed" when the driver lost control. When asked to clarify, Major Ray declined to comment, saying details about the speed were not available, as per The NY Times.

O'Callaghan noted that "every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury." Many were thrown out of the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts.

How many Indians were injured in New York's bus crash?

Most passengers were foreign nationals, including people from India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries, Major Ray confirmed, according to The New York Times.New York police has also issued a traffic advisory following the crash. According to the advisory, thruway lanes have reopened for vehicles, but all lanes at Pembroke remain closed.

New York issues travel advisory

Police have urged commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc., based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were company employees, including the driver. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday, The New York Times reported.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; sh
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals an
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage...
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE