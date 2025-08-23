Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

New York State Police confirmed that all the deceased were adults, with passengers ranging in age from one to 74. Check here to know how this accident happened.

A tour bus carrying 54 people from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, New York, on Friday afternoon, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. The Associated Press reported that authorities indicated the driver was distracted, lost control, and overcorrected, causing the bus to veer off the road and roll over.

Some Indians were among the passengers, according to The New York Times.

The crash took place around 12:30 pm (local time) on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke.

What did the New York police say about this bus crash?

Major Andre Ray of the New York State Police confirmed that all the deceased were adults, with passengers ranging in age from one to 74. Many passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and several were trapped under the wreckage before being rescued. Rescue operations continued for hours, with helicopters and ambulances transporting over 40 people to nearby hospitals.

He added that the bus was the only vehicle involved, and that "mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out, " The New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan had said a child was thought to be among those killed. But Major Ray clarified later that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Trooper O'Callaghan said the bus had been travelling at "full speed" when the driver lost control. When asked to clarify, Major Ray declined to comment, saying details about the speed were not available, as per The NY Times.

O'Callaghan noted that "every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury." Many were thrown out of the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts.

How many Indians were injured in New York's bus crash?

Most passengers were foreign nationals, including people from India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries, Major Ray confirmed, according to The New York Times.New York police has also issued a traffic advisory following the crash. According to the advisory, thruway lanes have reopened for vehicles, but all lanes at Pembroke remain closed.

New York issues travel advisory

Police have urged commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc., based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were company employees, including the driver. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday, The New York Times reported.

(With ANI inputs)