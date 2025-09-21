'Totally different place than last year': Donald Trump on Washington crime crackdown

Trump said that Washington, DC has become 'beautiful and safe,' mentioning that it is because of the 'good governance.'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) stated that the crime in Washington, DC has remarkably gone down as the place has become 'totally different from last year', highlighting the effect of the crime crackdown after the Trump administration took control of the policing.

Trump said that Washington, DC has become 'beautiful and safe,' mentioning that it is because of the 'good governance.' In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'Just toured Washington, D.C., and it is a totally different place than it was last year. No tents, manicured grass and parks, clean streets, no gangs or vicious criminals -- THE PLACE IS BEAUTIFUL AND SAFE, and it is going to remain that way! What a difference good government makes! Go to D.C. and enjoy history being made!"

These remarks came days after the national emergency and federal takeover he declared in August had expired. The deployment had included National Guard troops and additional federal officers.

However, Trump warned on Monday that he would once again declare a national emergency in Washington, DC, if local police decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, CNN reported.

In a late-night Truth Social post, Trump claimed that his earlier emergency order had reduced crime in the capital but cautioned that crime would surge if the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) refused to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Trump has argued that such measures are necessary to combat crime and has threatened similar actions in other Democratic-led cities. Critics, however, have denounced the approach as an "unprecedented power grab."

As reported by CNN, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, in a September 2 order, directed city agencies to cooperate indefinitely with federal law enforcement but clarified that DC did not require a continuing federal emergency. The directive did not cover immigration enforcement. Bowser later stressed that MPD would not participate in ICE operations, saying the department would return to its "status quo."

"Immigration enforcement is not what MPD does, and with the end of the emergency, it won't be what MPD does in the future," she said last week.

Trump, in his Monday post, criticised Bowser's position: "Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens. If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON'T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON'T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I'll call a National Emergency, and Federalise, if necessary!!!"

While reported crime in Washington has declined under the federal surge, Trump's repeated claim that the city now has "no crime" is inaccurate. His latest remarks also signal a shift from recent weeks, when he praised Bowser for her cooperation with federal agencies. White House officials previously indicated that Trump was comfortable letting the 30-day emergency lapse, believing the city had taken steps toward coordination with federal authorities.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)