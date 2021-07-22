Total lockdown imposed till August 5 across Bangladesh

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India's neighbour Bangladesh has decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the country for 14-days beginning tomorrow i.e. July 23. The lockdown will remain in place till August 5.

During the restrictions, all offices, industries, garment factories will remain closed.

The Police, Border Guard Bangladesh and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the country reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths, taking the tally to 11,36,503 and the death toll at 18,498, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 24,979 more samples have been tested across Bangladesh as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 961,044 including 9,704 new recoveries Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.63 percent and the current recovery rate is 84.56 percent.