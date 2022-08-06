Top Taiwanese missile development officer found dead in hotel amid China-Taiwan tensions: Report

File Photo

A top official of Taiwan's missile development team was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday amid tensions between China and the US over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, according to media reports.

It was stated by The Jerusalem Post quoting the Central News Agency that deputy head of Taiwan's defence ministry's research and development section Ou Yang Li-hsing was discovered dead early Saturday morning in a hotel room.

He was on a business trip to Pingtung in Southern Taiwan when he died, according to CNA, which added the reason of his death is still being probed. According to the Jerusalem Post, died of a heart attack, and there were no signs of "intrusion" in the hotel room, officials claim. That's what his relatives stated, and it's what they've always known about him.

It has been reported by CNA and the Jerusalem Post that Taiwan's state-run NCSIST is now conducting live-fire missile testing at Jiupeng military facility in the southern part of the nation.

This week's visit by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives to Taiwan prompted heated debates around the world, as China strongly opposed military cooperation between Washington and Taipei and warned of long-term, grave consequences for other countries as well as the self-governing island.

With China's largest-ever military drills taking place since her visit to the island nation, the country has launched live missiles it claims as part of its territory.

Following the visit to Taiwan by US Representative Nancy Pelosi, China has maintained military drills and exercises in the area for a second day.

Chinese aircraft and ships have recently been seen near the Taiwan Strait, simulating an assault on Taiwan's main island, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday, adding that some of them had breached the middle line.

"If they really worry about the regional peace and stability, why didn`t they stand out earlier to prevent Pelosi from paying the provocative visit to Taiwan? Why didn`t they take a different move at the beginning? On issues regarding China`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China`s countermeasures are justified, necessary, appropriate and not at all excessive," said the spokeswoman.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was postponed in April when she tested positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)