Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Months after 'Operation Sindoor', political scientist and Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer on Friday, i.e., September 19, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have "easily not embarrassed" President Donald Trump on his India-Pak ceasefire claims, but he chose to say no.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. The Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. As a result, Pakistan, too, attempted to retaliate. The three-day-long conflict ended with a ceasefire on May 10.

Since then, President Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the ceasefire between the two neighbours - a claim India has, time and again, rejected.

"The Chinese have stood up to Trump. And effectively the Russians have stood up to Trump... And I think Modi is in that space... Modi could have easily not embarrassed Trump about the India-Pakistan issue. And instead, Modi decided to publicly say, 'No, you had nothing to do with this,' and really did embarrass Trump on the global stage," Bremmer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bremmer pointed to the countries that have bowed down before Trump, highlighting that the US President "doesn't care" and is mainly interested in showcasing his power to the world. "His view is, 'I'm powerful, I'm the president; you've got to listen to me...', he said.

When PM Modi dismissed Trump's claims

During the monsoon session, PM Modi dismissed Trump's ceasefire claims, asserting "no leader in the world asked India to stop military action". The Prime Minister revealed that US Vice President JD Vance had tried calling him on May 9, a day before the ceasefire took place, but he couldn't answer the call as he was busy with a meeting.

