Top Iranian commander warns US of 'devastating response' against any 'aggression'

The commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdullahi, has issued a severe warning to Washington, declaring that "any aggression or barbarism will be met with a decisive and devastating response" by the Islamic Republic's military.

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric amidst ongoing regional tensions, the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdullahi, has issued a severe warning to Washington, declaring that "any aggression or barbarism will be met with a decisive and devastating response" by the Islamic Republic's military.

In an official statement carried by Iranian state media, Major General Abdullahi fiercely condemned Washington, characterising the US as "the great Satan" and "the criminal, treacherous, and deceitful enemy". According to the state media broadcast, the top military commander vowed to fortify internal solidarity across the nation by strengthening the bond between the armed forces, the Iranian public, and state officials.

He further committed to expanding the scale of resistance against American actions, pledging to "impose heavier costs" on the US than encountered during past military conflicts.

Detailing the underlying strategy of Washington's actions, Abdullahi claimed that the US has shifted its focus towards internal subversion after failing to achieve its objectives on the battlefield. "The enemy, following successive defeats in the military conflict, has taken comfort in creating division and discord between the people and their leaders," Abdullahi said.

Framing the country's military capabilities as a guarantee of national stability, the commander emphasised the geographical reach of Iran's deterrence posture.

"Our dear country's defensive power is a solid foundation for the peace and security of the proud and courageous nation from south to north and from east to west of the glorious and vast Iranian land," Abdullahi added.

Translating this aggressive rhetoric into immediate kinetic action, the Iranian military subsequently announced that it had launched targeted drone strikes against two United States military installations in Kuwait, characterising the operation as direct retaliation for American strikes executed on Iranian soil.

According to a statement broadcast by the state media outlet, the Islamic Republic's armed forces confirmed that the operation involved "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the US military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait".This Iranian offensive followed a fresh round of American airstrikes conducted against Iran on Sunday. The Pentagon stated that its operation was launched after a lethal drone and missile attack on a military outpost in Jordan on Friday killed two American service members, left one missing, and resulted in the hospitalisation of four others.

According to US Central Command, these retaliatory strikes were explicitly intended to "swiftly punish" Iran's Revolutionary Guard and further reduce Iran's ability to restrict the movement of oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a maritime transit corridor that accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil supplies prior to the war. Detailing the impact of the American strikes, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing local authorities in the southern Hormozgan province, reported that an area situated near Sirik on the Strait of Hormuz was targeted at approximately 01:30 am local time.



(With ANI inputs)