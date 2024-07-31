Twitter
World

Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut, says IDF

"Eliminated: Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", Hezbollah's Most Senior Military Commander and Hassan Nasrallah's Right-Hand Man," the IDF said in a post on X.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut, says IDF
Photo: ANI
The Israel Defence Forces said that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time), which came in retaliation to the rocket attack at Golan Heights that killed 12 children, Times of Israel reported. Fuad Shukr, the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF said in a statement.

Shukr sat on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's top military body, and was considered to be the head of its strategic division since the October 7 attack by Hamas, he has been managing Hezbollah's attacks against Israel, including the deadly strike in Majdal Shams over the weekend that killed 12 children, according to the military.

The IDF says Shukr was "responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs" and for the terror group's "force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," as reported by Times of Israel.

"Eliminated: Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", Hezbollah's Most Senior Military Commander and Hassan Nasrallah's Right-Hand Man," the IDF said in a post on X.

"Shukr has directed Hezbollah's attacks on the State of Israel since October 8th, and he was the commander responsible for the murder of the 12 children in Majdal Shams in northern Israel on Saturday evening, as well as the killing of numerous Israelis and foreign nationals over the years. He was also responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets and UAVs," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
 

 

