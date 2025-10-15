FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Top Democratic leader's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs against India: 'He threw it all way because Modi...'

Top Democratic leader Rahm Emanuel has lashed out at Donald Trump for having "thrown away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning" with India over his Nobel Peace Prize obsession. He also raised serious questions about his rising coziness towards Pakistan.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Top Democratic leader's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs against India: 'He threw it all way because Modi...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Top Democratic leader Rahm Emanuel has lashed out at Donald Trump for having "thrown away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning" with India over his Nobel Peace Prize obsession. He also raised serious questions about his rising coziness towards Pakistan, saying his son was getting money from Islamabad. 

"He threw it all away because Modi would not say that the President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the ceasefire (with Pakistan)," Emanuel, a former aide of Barack Obama, stated. India, which has been facing a 50 percent tariff, has maintained that the recent military conflict with Pakistan was stopped after direct talks with the Pakistani Army. Islamabad, on the other hand, has credited President Trump for the peace truce, as well as nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. 

 

 

Trump, meanwhile, claims it was he who mediated the peace truce and prevented a conflict which, according to him, could have "gone nuclear". 

"The president of the United States has literally thrown away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning and preparation and enhancing and warming the relationship through Democratic and Republican administrations, even his first administration," Emanuel said, adding Trump acted "out of ego and out of money from Pakistan, that was paying both his son and (Trump aide Steve) Witkoff's son". 

Who is Rahm Emanuel?

A former investment banker, Rahm Emanuel served three terms in the US House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009. He was the White House chief of staff from 2009 to 2010 under President Barack Obama. Between 2011 and 2019, he served as the mayor of Chicago. 

ALSO READ | Good news for India as trade deal with US to finalise soon due to..., here's what we know so far

