Top 3 contenders for the post of Pakistan PM after Imran Khan's exit

Imran Khan's days as Pakistan's Prime Minister is numbered as opposition parties up their ante, asserting that only a resignation is an 'honourable exit' for him, else be removed from office in a vote of no confidence. A vote is due by Monday.

It will not be easy for Imran Khan to retain power once the voting happens as the numbers are heavily tilted against his party. In the 342-seat National Assembly, the magic numbers to save the cricketer-turned politician's tenure as Prime Minister is a simple 172.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's main coalition partner, the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), joined hands with the opposition. It means on paper the opposition now has 175 votes in comparison to the ruling party's 164.

However, the question is who will replace Imran Khan as the next likely Prime Minister of Pakistan, once he steps down or is outsed from power. We all know that Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, and the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, is the top contender for the post. Here's a look at the top three contenders for the top post.

Read | Meet Shehbaaz Sharif, the politician ahead in race to replace Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz

The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was elected to power thrice, is one of the top contenders for the post. Maryam Nawaz joined politics in 2012, after taking permission from Shehbaz Sharif. She has been critical of Imran Khan government and has consistently led the attack against the embattled PM.

In July 2018, Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison with 2 million pound sterling fine on corruption charges in the Avenfield reference case. On September 19, the Islamabad High Court suspended her sentence.

A month earlier, speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that half of the people in Pakistan think that Maryam Nawaz should be the next Prime Minister and not Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He has accused Imran Khan of running away from the no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no safe passage left and the honourable exit move for the latter would be to resign. Being the son of Benazir Bhutto, a very popular leader of Pakistan and the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, his chances of getting the top post is also strong.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the ninth Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977, and prior to that as the fourth President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973. So people of Pakistan can relate to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and things can tilt in his favour.

Shehbaz Sharif

The former Chief Minister of Punjab province, co-chairperson of political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been nominated by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for the top post if Imran Khan is ousted.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London. Bilawal Bhutto also stated that Shehbaz Sharif will soon become the next Prime Minister of the country. Shehbaz Sharif had earlier challenged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from office.

Imran Khan has accused Shehbaz Sharif of orchestrating, planning and facilitating the no-confidence motion against him by hatching a conspiracy in partnership and support of the United States and other Western countries.

In his political career spanning for over two and a half decades, Shehbaz Sharif has served as the Chief Minister of Punjab thrice, which is considered the strongest province of Pakistan. In September 2020, he was arrested by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on charges of money laundering over 30 million pounds, but was later released on bail