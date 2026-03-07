‘Too many ill-wishers’: Russia refuses to reveal crude oil export data to India after US 30-day waiver

Russia says it will keep crude export data to India confidential, citing security concerns. The move follows a 30-day US waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil amid the escalating Iran-Israel-US conflict.

Russia has said it will not publicly disclose the quantity of crude oil it is exporting to India, citing security and geopolitical concerns. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow would avoid sharing detailed figures because of what he described as the presence of “too many ill-wishers” monitoring the country’s energy trade.

Peskov made the remark when asked about media reports suggesting Russia could supply up to 22 million barrels of crude oil to India within a week. He declined to confirm or deny the figures, saying the Russian government would not release quantitative data regarding shipments for “obvious reasons.”

US Grants Temporary Waiver for Indian Refiners

The statement from Moscow came shortly after Scott Bessent announced that the United States had issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue purchasing Russian crude. The move comes as global energy markets face disruptions due to escalating tensions in West Asia.

The waiver is seen as a short-term measure intended to maintain stability in oil supply chains while the region experiences growing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Russia Ready to Increase Supplies to Asia

Russian officials have also indicated their willingness to expand crude exports to major Asian buyers. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia could increase deliveries to both India and China as global oil routes face uncertainty.

The potential supply boost comes as maritime transport in the region faces pressure due to escalating hostilities and the near-closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz following retaliatory actions by Iran.

Earlier, Russian state television displayed a map showing several oil tankers moving from the Arabian Sea toward the Bay of Bengal, suggesting active shipments heading toward refineries located along India’s eastern coastline.

War Escalates Across the Middle East

Meanwhile, the broader conflict in the Middle East continues to intensify. Former US President Donald Trump said Washington would not engage in negotiations with Iran unless Tehran agreed to an “unconditional surrender.”

As the war entered its seventh day, Israeli forces launched extensive strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran, while also carrying out attacks in Beirut. Video footage showed large explosions and plumes of smoke rising over parts of Tehran during the latest wave of airstrikes.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf locations. Loud blasts were reported over Jerusalem as Israeli defence systems attempted to intercept incoming projectiles.

The ongoing hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran have increasingly affected global energy routes, military operations, and regional stability, with ripple effects being felt in international oil markets and strategic shipping corridors.