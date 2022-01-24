Too good to be true: Woman finds $3 million lottery prize in her SPAM folder

Do you keep a check on your spam mails? If your answer is ‘no’, its time to change habits. This woman in the United States has recently bagged millions of prize money in her spam folder!

Yes, you read that right. Laura Spears of Oakland County was recently taken aback as she found about winning the lottery prize money in her spam folder.

The 55-year-old woman had purchased a Mega Millions ticket for December 31, 2021, on the Michigan Lottery website.

Speaking to Michigan Lottery officials, Spears said, “I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket. A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account”.

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!" Spears added further.

The lucky woman matched five numbers to win $1 million and also got the Megaplier to multiply the prize by three.

Michigan Lottery shared the news on its official Twitter handle saying, “Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she'd won a $3 million Mega Millions prize!”

She claimed her once in a lifetime lottery last week. She wishes to share winnings with family and retire early.