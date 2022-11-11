Search icon
Tonga earthquake: Massive 7.5 magnitude shake triggers tsunami warnings in Pacific island nation

After a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck not far from the Pacific island of Tonga, authorities issued a tsunami warning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

Representational Image

The National Center for Seismology reported that on Friday night, an earthquake with a Ritcher scale magnitude of 7.5 occurred 241 kilometres west of Alofi, the capital of the Pacific island of Niue.

The earthquake occurred at around 4:19 pm IST. "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.5, Occurred on 11-11-2022, 16:18:43 IST, Lat: -19.27 and Long: -172.21, Depth: 10 km, Location: 241km W of Alofi, Niue," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Another earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Ritcher scale has been recorded close to Neiafu in Tonga in the meantime. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it took place 207 km (128.6 miles) east southeast of Neiafu.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - 207 km ESE of Neiafu, Tonga , USGS tweeted"According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), a tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa. 

Residents in Tonga were advised by the authorities to evacuate immediately inland to high ground or to the third storey of a steel or concrete structure until the danger has passed.

In January of this year, Tonga witnessed a significant volcanic eruption, which was followed by a tsunami that inundated a portion of the city of Nuku'alofa.

Parts of the island were destroyed by the surge wave, which at Nuku'alofa rose to a height of 2.7 feet (83 cm). After an underwater cable was destroyed, the internet remained down for weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)

