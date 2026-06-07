Toledo Shooting: Several people shot near Ohio Festival, police search for suspects

Several people were injured after gunfire broke out near Toledo's Old West End Festival on Saturday evening. Victims were taken to hospitals while police launched a search for the suspect or suspects.

A shooting near Toledo's annual Old West End Festival on Saturday evening left multiple people injured, prompting a major police response and an ongoing search for those responsible.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire near the festival grounds. Upon arrival, authorities discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders quickly provided assistance before transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police have not yet released the exact number of victims or details regarding the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

People attending the popular neighbourhood festival described moments of confusion and panic as shots rang out near the event.

Kevin Berry, an attendee with medical training and a former member of the US Navy, said he was enjoying live music with friends when he suddenly heard multiple gunshots. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Berry began searching for people who might need immediate help.

According to his account, he observed at least five individuals who appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries. Festivalgoers reportedly rushed for safety as emergency crews and police officers arrived at the scene.

Investigation underway

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting. Investigators are currently working to determine what led to the violence and whether more than one person was involved.

In a statement, Toledo police confirmed that numerous victims had been transported to medical facilities and said officers were actively pursuing leads. Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area while investigators continue gathering evidence.

Officials have not disclosed whether the shooting was connected to the festival or if the victims were specifically targeted.

About the Old West End Festival

The Old West End Festival is one of Toledo's most recognised community celebrations, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Held in the city's historic Old West End neighbourhood, the two-day event features live entertainment, food vendors, shopping opportunities, and guided tours of the district's renowned historic homes.

The shooting has cast a shadow over the annual celebration, as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident and locate those responsible.