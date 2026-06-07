FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
TMC minority cell leader Ajmal Siddiqui resigns, blames Abhishek Banerjee for party's collapse

TMC minority cell secretary Ajmal Siddiqui resigns, blames Abhishek

Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE vendor COEMPT amid re-evaluation row

Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE vendor COEMPT

Ritwik Ghatak films restored in 4K for London retrospective, details inside

Ritwik Ghatak films restored in 4K for London retrospective, details inside

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Toledo Shooting: Several people shot near Ohio Festival, police search for suspects

Several people were injured after gunfire broke out near Toledo's Old West End Festival on Saturday evening. Victims were taken to hospitals while police launched a search for the suspect or suspects.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Toledo Shooting: Several people shot near Ohio Festival, police search for suspects
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shooting near Toledo's annual Old West End Festival on Saturday evening left multiple people injured, prompting a major police response and an ongoing search for those responsible.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire near the festival grounds. Upon arrival, authorities discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders quickly provided assistance before transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police have not yet released the exact number of victims or details regarding the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

People attending the popular neighbourhood festival described moments of confusion and panic as shots rang out near the event.

Kevin Berry, an attendee with medical training and a former member of the US Navy, said he was enjoying live music with friends when he suddenly heard multiple gunshots. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Berry began searching for people who might need immediate help.

According to his account, he observed at least five individuals who appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries. Festivalgoers reportedly rushed for safety as emergency crews and police officers arrived at the scene.

Investigation underway

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting. Investigators are currently working to determine what led to the violence and whether more than one person was involved.

In a statement, Toledo police confirmed that numerous victims had been transported to medical facilities and said officers were actively pursuing leads. Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area while investigators continue gathering evidence.

Officials have not disclosed whether the shooting was connected to the festival or if the victims were specifically targeted.

About the Old West End Festival

The Old West End Festival is one of Toledo's most recognised community celebrations, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Held in the city's historic Old West End neighbourhood, the two-day event features live entertainment, food vendors, shopping opportunities, and guided tours of the district's renowned historic homes.

The shooting has cast a shadow over the annual celebration, as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident and locate those responsible.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Toledo Shooting: Several people shot near Ohio Festival, police search for suspects
Toledo Shooting: Several people shot near Ohio Festival, investigation underway
Gold, silver prices today, June 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Domestic LPG price rise: Cooking cylinder cost hiked for the second time in three months, check new rates
Domestic LPG price rise: Cooking cylinder cost hiked, check new rates
TMC minority cell leader Ajmal Siddiqui resigns, blames Abhishek Banerjee for party's collapse
TMC minority cell secretary Ajmal Siddiqui resigns, blames Abhishek
Who was Jin Ze? Chinese actor dies at 33, starred in Begin Again, Legally Romance; sudden death leaves fans in shock
Who was Jin Ze? Chinese actor dies at 33, sudden death leaves fans in shock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement