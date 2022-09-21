‘Today’s isn’t the era of war’: PM Modi’s advice to Putin over Russia-Ukraine war lauded by France, US

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin (File photo)

During the SCO Summit 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin in regard to several topics, including the defence trade and the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to global economical disruption.

Now, the words by PM Modi regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the advice he gave to Vladimir Putin regarding the crisis, are being hailed by the international community. During the meeting, PM Modi had told Putin that “today is not the era of war.”

PM Narendra Modi was hailed at the United Nations General Assembly for his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, by the US and France at the UNGA meeting in New York, as per ANI reports.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi said "today’s era isn’t of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.

France President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (local time) welcomed PM Modi’s statement to Putin on Ukraine.

"Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India was right when he said the time is not for war. It is not for revenge against the West, or for opposing the West against the east. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope together with challenges we face," Macron said.

Sullivan in a White House statement said: "I think what Prime Minister Modi said -- a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just -- was very much welcomed by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end".

Despite the advice of PM Modi, India has not publically taken a stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, or criticized the actions of Moscow officially. Putin said that relations between Russia and India are in the nature of a privileged strategic partnership and continue to develop very rapidly.

(With ANI inputs)

