‘To keep girls out of school, women out of work’: Malala Yousafzai reacts to Taliban’s new hijab rule

The new rule set by the Taliban for the way women are supposed to dress in public has sparked a lot of backlash from international agencies and world leaders. Most recently, social activist Malala Yousafzai has hit out at the fundamentalist outfit for establishing this rule for women.

In a tweet, Malala said that this new rule by the Taliban government in Afghanistan has been made to keep girls out of school and women out of work, and that the group wants to “erase girls and women from the public life” in the country.

"The Taliban want to erase girls and women from all public life in Afghanistan - to keep girls out of school and women out of work, to deny them the ability to travel without a male family member, and to force them to cover their faces and bodies completely," tweeted Malala.

She urged world leaders to take collective action to hold the Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of millions of women and girls.

"We must not lose our sense of alarm for Afghan women as the Taliban continue to break their promises. Even now, women are taking to the streets to fight for their human rights and dignity - all of us, and especially those from Muslim countries, must stand with them," added Malala.

Malala was not the first one to speak out against the new policy designed by the Taliban for women. Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres also aired his concerns about a recent decision by the group to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers.

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett also slammed this decision by the Taliban, saying, “Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act.”

