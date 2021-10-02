'Time to usher in a new era of peace, trust, and tolerance': UN General Secretary pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of 152nd Gandhi Jayanti, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and said the world should heed his message of peace. He said that the world should usher in a new era of trust and tolerance.

Paying tribute to Gandhi, he wrote on Twitter, "Hatred, division, and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust, and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi`s birthday - let`s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all."

India, as well as the world, marks October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on this day in 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar.

He led the non-violent resistance against British rule in India and was at the forefront of the nation's freedom struggle.

Also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he is known across the world for his unwavering belief in non-violence (Ahinsa) and 'Swaraj' (self-governance).

Gandhi's birth anniversary is marked across the globe as the International Day of Non-Violence. and several events are held in India to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.