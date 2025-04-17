The TIME magazine has released its list of 100 Most Influential People in 2025, which includes some of the most prominent names from across spheres of life. Read to know who made it to the coveted list.

The TIME magazine has unveiled its list of 100 Most Influential People in 2025, which includes some of the most prominent names from across spheres of life. The coveted includes United States President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who have grabbed headlines every single day since the year began.

TIME, an American news magazine with a global readership, lists influential people in different categories, viz., Artists, Icons, Leaders, Titans, Pioneers, and Innovators.

Big names on the list

Besides Trump and Musk, personalities in the Leaders category included United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, and US Vice President JD Vance, among others. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the first woman president of Mexico, also made it to the list.

Others part of the overall list were singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, former tennis star and entrepreneur Serena Williams, actors Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Blake Lively, Adrien Brody, and musicians Hozier and Yoshiki.

Did any Indians make it?

No Indian person has been included on the TIME list this year. However, in the Leaders category is Reshma Kewalramani, the 52-year-old Mumbai-born chief executive officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. She had immigrated from India at the age of 11 and went on to become the first woman CEO of a large, publicly-listed American biotechnology company.

Last year, film actor Alia Bhatt and Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik were among the few Indians that featured on the list.