HomeWorld

WORLD

'Time is of essence or massive bloodshed will follow': Trump calls negotiators to 'move fast' to end war in Gaza

US President Donald Trump noted that "time is of the essence" or "massive bloodshed will flow" as high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to take place on Monday in Egypt.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

'Time is of essence or massive bloodshed will follow': Trump calls negotiators to 'move fast' to end war in Gaza
US President Donald Trump noted that "time is of the essence" or "massive bloodshed will flow" as high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to take place on Monday in Egypt.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on the negotiators to "move fast" to end the two-year-old war in Gaza and stated that he continues to monitor this centuries-old "conflict", referring to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old "conflict." TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW -- SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Earlier, POTUS had warned Hamas of "complete obliteration" if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.
According to CNN, Trump was responding to questions on his 20-point ceasefire plan when he made the remark. When asked directly over text message what would happen if Hamas insisted on staying in power, Trump said, "Complete Obliteration!"

Trump sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and top West Asia negotiator Steve Witkoff to Cairo to lead US efforts, while a delegation from Israel is also in Egypt to finish negotiations.

Earlier this week, the president said Israel had agreed to the first withdrawal line under his ceasefire proposal. The plan, he said, includes a phased Israeli pullback, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the disarmament of Hamas. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

