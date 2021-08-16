'Time for Joe Biden to resign', says Donald Trump as Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday called for the resignation of his successor Joe Biden amid the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban after US troops withdrew from the war-torn nation after nearly 20 years.

In a statement, Trump said, "It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan." The 75-year-old also called on Biden over a surge in COVID-19 cases in the US, domestic immigration, economic and energy policies, news agency AFP reported.

The Taliban on Sunday took over Afghanistan, 20 years after they were toppled by the US invasion. The terrorist outfit entered the Afghan capital Kabul, took possession of the presidential palace, which led to president Ashraf Ghani fleeing the nation. Ghani said he flee Afghanistan to 'avoid bloodshed.'

Joe Biden has set August 31 as the deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops from the nations. Under Trump's presidency, the US brokered a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha last year and said the United States will withdraw all its troops from the nation by May 2021, in exchange for various security guarantees from the terrorists.

After Biden took over the White House in January this year, he pushed back the deadline of troops withdrawal without setting any conditions.

Trump in his statement said the withdrawal would have been "much different and much more successful" if he were still president.

"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!" he said in another statement on Sunday, AFP quoted.