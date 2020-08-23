TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump administration's executive order

Challenging the Donald Trump administration over an executive order, Chinese video-sharing application TikTok on Sunday said it will file a lawsuit on August 24

The Trump administration had passed an executive order recently, banning transactions with TikTok's parent company ByteDance in the United States.

Confirming the development to Global Times, the company said in an online post, "For nearly a year, we have been faithfully engaging with the US government to look for ways to address their concerns."

"However, the US government has turned a blind eye to facts and violated the normal legal procedure, even trying to force its will into commercial negotiation among companies," it added.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not disregarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," the company stated.

On August 6, Trump signed an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, set to take effect in 45 days. On August 14, the US President issued another executive order, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days.

US firms including Oracle and Microsoft are among those in talks to buy TikTok's US assets.

This is the second litigation against the Trump administration within a week.

Earlier on Friday, a group of WeChat users in the US sued the Trump administration, challenging its ban on the Chinese messaging application, Global Times reported.

(With ANI inputs)