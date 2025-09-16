Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case

Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

Donald Trump is suggesting a potential deal with China on TikTok, just before the September 17 deadline. He's optimistic about the progress, mentioning that recent US-China trade discussions held in Spain were "very well". Read here to know key details.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 07:31 AM IST

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that a major trade meeting in Europe between the United States and China has "gone very well".

He also indicated a deal with China concerning TikTok.

Trump said he will speak with President Xi Jinping on Friday, and the relationship between the two countries "remains very strong".

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly. A deal was also reached on a 'certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!! President DJT," Trump said on his social media handle Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Trump also touched upon the future of TikTok in the United States, saying that China will ultimately play a key role in deciding the app's fate as trade negotiations between the two countries continue.

Linking the discussions to broader economic and technological talks, he told reporters in New Jersey before returning to Washington, "I may, I may not. We're negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may, I don't know. It depends, up to China. It doesn't matter too much. I'd like to do it for the kids. They like it."

"I mean, selfishly speaking, I did very well with TikTok, and I got the youth vote. I got numbers that nobody's ever even come close to in the Republican Party, nobody," he added.

As per The New York Times, Trump has until September 17 to enforce or delay a law requiring TikTok to be separated from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban in the US.

The President has already delayed enforcing the law three times. Congress passed the bipartisan legislation last year to ban TikTok in the country unless it found a non-Chinese owner because of concerns that the social media app's ties to China made it a national security threat to the US, as per The New York Times.

Talks with China have been more complicated. Trump imposed 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports in April, essentially halting trade, before lowering that levy to 30 per cent. China put 10 per cent tariffs on American products.

Last Saturday, China announced that it was opening an investigation into exports of certain microchips that are made in the US. The day before, the US Commerce Department said it was adding Chinese chip companies to a trade blacklist. The moves are expected to put additional pressure on the talks.

The world's two largest economies have been discussing further tariff reductions and the status of China's restrictions on shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets critical to US manufacturers. The Trump administration is also concerned that China has stopped buying American agricultural products, threatening the livelihood of soybean farmers.

Bessent has criticised China's excess industrial capacity, describing its economy as unbalanced, and urged his Chinese counterparts to curb purchases of oil from Russia and Iran.Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet next month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. Trump has also suggested that he may visit China at some point on Xi's invitation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's s
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Donald Trump's trade advisor slams India again, day before trade talks
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Kohli’s MCG knock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE