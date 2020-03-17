TikTok influencer licks toilet seat to complete 'coronavirus challenge'; receives flak on internet

Every now and then we witness some weird challenge on TikTok but a social media influencer went to extremes and licked a toilet seat to complete her 'coronavirus challenge'.

In the video, you can see Ava Louise, a 22-year-old social media influencer from Miami licking a toilet seat, reportedly in a plane bathroom.

She posted the video to her Twitter on March 15 with caption - "Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane".

Ava has 19,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 Instagram followers and has made an appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Now, this 6-second video has gone viral on social media. People reacted with disgust that she would do such a thing just for the attention.

Her video has been heavily criticized. 'Her parents must be so proud,' one person wrote.

'Stupidity at it's best,' wrote one. 'This is SO messed up,' said another.

Her parents must be so proud... — Dan Rice (@dor0419) March 14, 2020

That's just gross, even without the current hysteria. — Sydney Baker (@SydneyB99898311) March 17, 2020

Stupidity at it’s best — Joener (@paaqwesi540) March 15, 2020

The THINGS people do for attention — Peter(@Peternotasimp) March 15, 2020