Golf legend Tiger Woods has confirmed he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. Woods made the announcement on social media, sharing a heartfelt message. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” he wrote on X. He also requested privacy for their loved ones.

Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. They have five children together, including 17-year-old Kai, who recently secured a golf scholarship at the University of Miami. Interestingly, Kai attends the same school as Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie. Earlier this week, Kai and Charlie competed in the same golf tournament.

Rumors about Woods and Vanessa Trump had been circulating for weeks before his announcement. Woods, who is known for keeping his personal life private, had not commented until now. His decision to go public is similar to when he announced his relationship with skier Lindsey Vonn in 2013. At the time, he said he wanted to limit paparazzi attention and protect his children.

Woods, who recently suffered an Achilles tendon injury, has had high-profile relationships in the past. His marriage to Elin Nordegren ended in 2010 after his widely publicised cheating scandal. His most recent relationship with Erica Herman ended in a legal dispute in 2022.

Woods has ties to the Trump family beyond his new relationship. He has played golf with Donald Trump multiple times and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. He also met with Trump in February to discuss the ongoing conflict in professional golf involving the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.