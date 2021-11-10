Headlines

Throwback: When Malala Yousafzai had said 'Why people have to get married?'

Speaking about marriage, Malala had said, watching everyone share their relationship stories on social media could get worrisome.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 11:39 AM IST

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in an intimate nikah ceremony in the UK on Tuesday (November 9). Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While people across the world are dropping congratulatory messages for the 24-year-old activist, a comment made by Malala in British Vogue on marriage has started doing the rounds again.

Speaking about marriage, Malala had said, watching everyone share their relationship stories on social media could get worrisome. “If you can trust someone or not…how can you be sure?" Yousafzai further added, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?".

This comment had ruffled quite a few feathers in Pakistan as well with many many accusing her of trying to corrupt the minds of young people with her “irresponsible" statements that go against the tenets of Islam. 

