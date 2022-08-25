Search icon
3-year-old Mexican girl wakes up at own funeral, dies hours later

A three-year-old girl who was pronounced dead woke up at her funeral and died hours later.

Aug 25, 2022

Photo: Pixabay

A three-year-old Mexican girl was pronounced dead by her doctor after suffering from a stomach bug and woke up at her own funeral. Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza was being taken to her funeral when someone noticed condensation on a glass panel in her coffin. 

Minutes later, family members noticed that her eyes were moving and the coffin was opened. After a quick pulse check, it was proven that the three-year-old was still alive.  She was immediately taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead for a second time. Reports claim that the Mexican girl was misdiagnosed the first time. 

Camila's mother told media that the girl was taken to a paediatrician in their family hometown of Villa de Ramos after episodes of vomiting with a severe stomach ache and fever. The paediatrician advised them to take the girl to a community hospital, where she was treated for dehydration and prescribed paracetamol. 

Later, she was shifted back to the hospital where she was admitted between 9 pm and 10 pm before being declared dead. Before the funeral, the mother said she was not allowed to see her daughter's body. Now, an investigation has been ordered into the circumstances that led to the 3-year-old's death.

