Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know

Three police officials were killed and two others critically injured during a confrontation with a gunmen in York County, Pennsylvania, US, as confirmed by authorities. The suspect was shot dead by police at the scene.

The incident happened in North Codorus Township, a rural community about 100 miles (160 KM) east of Philadelphia, after 2 p.m. local time.

The incident details

As per Reuters report, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said that the officers had returned to the location to follow up an investigation that began previous day in a 'domestic-related' case. No further details were then revealed, citing ongoing investigation as the reason. However one local new outlet reported that the officers had been attempting to serve a search warrant when gunfire broke out.

Images from the scene showed emergency responders evacuating wounded personnel in medical helicopters. A nearby school district in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania briefly issued a shelter in place. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. It was later clarified that the school had not been affected.

Governor Josh Shapiro rushed to York County, says, 'Violence is not OK'

Governor Josh Shapiro travelled to York County and visited the hospital to pay respects to the fallen officers, said, "This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County, for the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania." He asked for prayers for the families of the victims.

"It's important for you to know that these families who are grieving right now ... how proud they are of their loved ones who put on the uniform to keep us safe," he said.

“This kind of violence is not OK,” Governor Shapiro said. “We need to do better as a society.”

The identity of the suspect has not been made public authorities.

