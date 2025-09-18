Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch

Mirai crosses Rs 100 crores, Karan Johar celebrates film's success with Tejja Sajja, calls him 'man of the moment'

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst struck Chamoli district, 5 missing; rescue operation underway

Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know

Samay Raina takes indirect dig at Aryan Khan drug case at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, dons T-shirt saying 'say no to cruise'

FBI's Kash Patel makes BIG statement, set to investigate Donald Trump's birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, says, 'I'll do...'

India reaffirms commitment to promote peace, stability, development in Afghanistan at UNAMA

Air India crash pilot's father writes to Centre, seeks probe: 'Left with no option but...'

Paresh Rawal says his 'biggest takeaway' from Thama was this person; not Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch how the iconic building lights up in celebrations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task

Mirai crosses Rs 100 crores, Karan Johar celebrates film's success with Tejja Sajja, calls him 'man of the moment'

Mirai crosses Rs 100 crores, Karan celebrates film's success with Tejja Sajja

Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know

Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeWorld

WORLD

Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know

Three police officials were killed and two others critically injured during a confrontation with a gunmen in York County, Pennsylvania, US, as confirmed by authorities. The suspect was shot dead by police at the scene.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Three police officials were killed and two others critically injured during a confrontation with a gunmen in York County, Pennsylvania, USas confirmed by authorities. The suspect was shot dead by police at the scene. 

The incident happened in North Codorus Township, a rural community about 100 miles (160 KM) east of Philadelphia, after 2 p.m. local time. 

The incident details

As per Reuters report, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said that the officers had returned to the location to follow up an investigation that began previous day in a 'domestic-related' case. No further details were then revealed, citing ongoing investigation as the reason. However one local new outlet reported that the officers had been attempting to serve a search warrant when gunfire broke out.

Images from the scene showed emergency responders evacuating wounded personnel in medical helicopters. A nearby school district in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania  briefly issued a shelter in place. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. It was later clarified that the school had not been affected. 

Governor Josh Shapiro rushed to York County, says, 'Violence is not OK'

Governor Josh Shapiro travelled to York County and visited the hospital to pay respects to the fallen officers, said, "This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County, for the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania." He asked for prayers for the families of the victims.

"It's important for you to know that these families who are grieving right now ... how proud they are of their loved ones who put on the uniform to keep us safe," he said.

“This kind of violence is not OK,” Governor Shapiro said. “We need to do better as a society.”

The identity of the suspect has not been made public authorities.

ALSO READ: FBI's Kash Patel makes BIG statement, set to investigate Donald Trump's birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, says, 'I'll do...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries planning double IPO blast, likely to launch Reliance Retail IPO after Reliance Jio IPO in...
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries planning double IPO blast, to launch...
Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey in Bollywood, from Prem to Auzaar
Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch Bollywood films
Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri
5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri
Good news for Mumbai commuters: Bike taxis make comeback with new fare rates/km; Ola, Uber, and Rapido get...: check details
Good news for Mumbai commuters: Bike taxis make comeback with new fare rates/km;
What is O-1 Visa? Indian man granted this visa for 'extraordinary ability' amid Trump’s immigration crackdown; check eligibility, benefits
What is O-1 Visa? Indian man gets this visa amid Trump’s immigration crackdown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE