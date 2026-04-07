3 killed, 2 injured in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul

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WORLD
Turkey's justice minister Akin Gurlek said that an investigation has been launched into the incident, according to a report by the Associated Press. The Israeli consulate in Istanbul reportedly occupies one or two floors inside a high-rise building.
Three persons died and two police personnel were injured in a gunfight near the Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul city on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Turkish media. The consulate building is generally surrounded by heavy security. According to reports, the attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons. There has been no immediate information on the identity of the assailants or their motive.
Turkey's justice minister Akin Gurlek said that an investigation has been launched into the incident, according to a report by the Associated Press. The Israeli consulate in Istanbul reportedly occupies one or two floors inside a high-rise building.
Turkish interior minister Mustafa Cifti said in a statement on social media that the attackers had traveled to Istanbul from the neighboring city of Izmit in a rented car. Two of the attackers were brothers and one had a criminal record related to drugs, AP reported.
The area where the Israeli consulate is located houses many businesses, including international ones, with thousands of people working nearby, Al Jazeera reported. No Israeli diplomat "is currently in Turkish territory," a source told news agency AFP. Israel had withdrawn its diplomats from Turkey over security concerns and deteriorating ties with the country amid the war in Gaza.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.