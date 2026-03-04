'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion

The US Department of War Wednesday released a video of the Iranian ship that sank off the coast of Sri Lanka after being hit by a Torpedo, US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth told during media briefing in Pentagon about the incident.

The US Department of War Wednesday released a video of the Iranian ship that sank off the coast of Sri Lanka after being hit by a Torpedo, US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth told during media briefing in Pentagon about the incident. The Department shared the video on the X social media platform.

He said, “In the Indian Ocean—an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quite death.” Hegseth further said the attack on the warship was the first such attack on an enemy since World War II. The torpedo struck the ship stern, while the explosion caused the frigate to fly in air.

The video shows a torpedo striking on the ship causing a major blast and the ocean, after which the ship starts sinking.

The incident occurred in international waters near the South Asian nation's southern coast on Wednesday (March 4), triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Sri Lankan military after the Iranian ship issued a distress call.

A spokesperson for the Sri Lankan defence ministry said the country's navy launched a rescue operation after receiving an emergency signal from the Iranian ship. The spokesperson added that 32 injured people had been rescued by the navy and were receiving treatment in hospital. Sri Lanka's foreign minister Vijitha Herath had earlier said that personnel from the sinking ship were taken ashore for medical care.

The attacked ship has been identified as IRIS Dena -a Moudge-class frigate. At the time of the strike, the vessel was returning to Iran reportedly after participating in the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercises in Visakhapatnam, India. There were 180 people on board the ship, reports said. At least 87 people have been killed after a US submarine attack on an Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, news agency Reuters reported citing a Sri Lankan minister. Many other people were injured, some of them seriously, in the strike.