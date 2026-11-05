Impeachment against US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth? Republicans under pressure after Midterm defeat

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has offered to drop his impeachment effort against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth if he resigns, as Democrats prepare investigations into the Iran war and other military decisions.

Massie said he would not bring back the impeachment articles if Hegseth resigned. (Credit: Twitter)

US Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has warned Pete Hegseth that he will revive efforts to impeach him unless the Secretary of War steps down.

Massie said he would not bring back the impeachment articles if Hegseth resigned. In a post on X on Wednesday, he wrote: “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

Massie had first filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September, accusing him of abusing his position by launching military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

CNN reported, citing Republican insiders, that Massie planned to push for a House vote on the impeachment effort when lawmakers return for their next session. According to the report, some lawmakers expected the measure to pass.

The initial attempt did not reach a formal vote because the House adjourned for the midterm election campaign.

Democrats plan investigations into Hegseth

The pressure on Hegseth is expected to increase now that Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democratic lawmakers have promised to investigate his handling of the Iran war, the removal of senior military officers and the administration's policy towards Ukraine.

They also want to examine US strikes on boats suspected of carrying drugs in Latin America, which could amount to war crimes. Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said Hegseth should leave office.

“He is incompetent... Every day that he’s in the Pentagon...our service members, our men and women, our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters are at greater risk,” Crow told CBS News.

Democratic lawmakers call for impeachment

Patrick Ryan, a Democratic representative from New York's 18th congressional district, also said removing Hegseth would be among the party's first priorities when Congress resumes.

"The American people just sent a resounding message for change and for accountability. One of our first opportunities for real accountability will be getting rid of Pete Hegseth, who is the most incompetent and immoral Secretary of Defense in American history," he said.

Ryan said a privileged resolution seeking Hegseth's impeachment would be put to a vote when lawmakers return the following week.

"What that means is every representative will have to stand and be counted and say, 'Do you support this absolute clown who's gotten us into this war, failed to get us out of it, driven up costs for everyone, and killed American troops?' Please sign up at firehegseth.com. Make your voice heard, put pressure on your representative, put pressure on every representative to do the right thing for the American people, end this war, protect our troops, and impeach Pete Hegseth," he posted on X.

Republican senator questions Hegseth's position

Hegseth is also facing criticism from within his own party. Republican Senator Thom Tillis told CBS News on Tuesday that the Secretary of War had a reckoning coming. Tillis said Hegseth's difficult relationship with lawmakers was affecting the administration's efforts to secure approval for a $1.5 trillion defence spending package.

He questioned whether Hegseth was the right person to present the Pentagon's funding requirements to Congress, particularly with only 60 days remaining in the current congressional session.

Trump backs Hegseth despite growing criticism

US President Donald Trump publicly supported Hegseth on Wednesday, saying he was doing a very good job. Trump has previously described him as a champion of the Iran war.

The support came even as Vice President JD Vance questioned whether the conflict had been worth the cost. Vance said the war had cost Republicans control of Congress.

The Defence Department, meanwhile, said Hegseth was "100 percent committed" to leading the Pentagon until the end of Trump's term.

Massie's impeachment case dates back to September

Massie introduced a 34-page impeachment resolution against Hegseth in September, ABC News reported.

The document listed several allegations involving US military operations, civilian casualties and the handling of the Iran conflict. It accused Hegseth of exceeding his authority during military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and other territories. The resolution also alleged that he had bypassed congressional oversight.

The dispute has now gained fresh attention following the Democrats' midterm victory and their promise to use their control of Congress to hold the Trump administration accountable.

Bush removed Rumsfeld after 2006 midterm defeat

The political situation has drawn comparisons with 2006, when then-US President George W Bush removed Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld a day after the midterm elections.

At the time, Democrats had won control of Congress amid public dissatisfaction with the Iraq war.