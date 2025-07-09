THIS was deadliest bridge collapse in modern history, major incidents killing thousands of people...

About 4,000 people were killed when the Ponte das Barcas bridge collapsed. It had occurred much before the Gambhir Bridge Collapse, Palanpur, or Morbi bridge collapse took place. Details here.

The people in the Anand district of Gujarat were shocked in the early morning of Wednesday as nine people were killed and nine others were rescued when many vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River. The bridge connecting Mujpur to Gambhira in the Anand district of Gujarat collapsed. The tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, however, was not the first of its kind. The deadliest bridge collapse in history took place in Porto, Portugal, in 1809. About 4,000 people were killed when the Ponte das Barcas bridge collapsed. The incident occurred as the bridge, consisting of boats chained together, collapsed under the weight of fleeing civilians during a French attack.

Great Yarmouth Suspension Bridge

As many as 79 people, including 59 children, were killed when the Great Yarmouth Suspension Bridge in England collapsed on May 2, 1845. As William Cooke's circus arrived in the city of Yarmouth, clown Arthur Nelson planned to promote it by riding the River Bure’s flood tide in a washtub drawn by four geese. Thousands of the residents gathered on the two banks of the river and hundreds of them went to the bridge spanning the river. Most of the people standing on the suspension bridge came to one side of it to have a better look at the scene. The sudden change in the weight triggered the collapse.

Pont de la Basse-Chaine

As a battalion of nearly 500 French soldiers marched across the Basse-Chaine Bridge spanning the Maine River, the high winds coupled with the soldiers' rhythmic steps, caused the 335-foot-long suspension bridge to sway severely. The wire cables of the bridge snapped and the bridge fell into the river. As many as 226 people were killed. An investigation revealed that the storm, the corrosion of the bridge’s anchors and the soldiers’ synchronous stepping caused the wire cables to snap.

Whangaehu River Rail Bridge

An Auckland-bound express train from Wellington with 285 passengers and crew members on board approached the Whangaehu River Rail Bridge in rural Tangiwai, New Zealand, on December 24, 1953. However, the people as well as the railway authority were unaware of the fact that a volcanic mudslide from nearby Mount Ruapehu had undermined a portion of the bridge. Consequently, six rail carriages plunged into the river, killing 151 people.

Truesdell Bridge

It was a balmy Sunday on May 4, 1873, when hundreds of people gathered on the Truesdell Bridge in Dixon, Illinois, to witness baptisms taking place in the Rock River below. The iron Truesdell Bridge, which had been completed in January 1869 and was supposed to be an improvement over wooden bridges, collapsed. Forty-six people were killed and another 56 were injured in the tragic incident. An investigation revealed that the combined weight of the people overwhelmed the foundation of the bridge.