This viral video of 'aliens' sighting will leave you scratching your head

Aliens, UFOs, extraterrestrial objects have always attracted astronauts as well as commoners.

It may give you goosebumps, but social media is abuzz with a video that shows mysterious creatures with huge eyes. Well, before you jump on any conclusion and tout them as aliens, here's a truth- the creatures are not any extraterrestrial beings but an eastern barn owl.

The video which is going viral has been shot in the year 2017 and was resurfaced on Twitter after it was shared by Daniel Holland. As per Holland, this video can help to explain the truth behind alien spotting.

"I'm now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls," Holland wrote while sharing the video.

I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls. pic.twitter.com/CAr65NG9qR — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 14, 2019

The video has garnered more than 12.3 million views and over a lakh retweets. Not just the video but the comments too are very interesting. Take a look...

Yip, I just came across this a few months ago They have legs pic.twitter.com/Ix08DfRni2 — Anthony (@TeeDoc) November 14, 2019

Stop it. That is too much. I’m going to buy them a little space ship — eleanor anstruther (@ellieanstruther) November 14, 2019

If I heard a noise, looked up in my crawl space and saw this... I swear to GOD I’d be watching my house burn on the news from three states away — Sean (@ItsSeansTweets) November 15, 2019

Me: how bad could this be, people are totally overreacting, let's look at these lil fluffers--- Me: pic.twitter.com/O4OTW8eElG — M.C. (@emcee2189) November 15, 2019

Have the existence of life beyond Earth attracted you ever?