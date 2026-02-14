'This victory belongs to...': Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman makes first remarks since election win

After the 2024 uprising, Hasina had fled to India and has since been hiding in Delhi. Her party, the Awami League, was barred from participating in the elections. Tarique Rahman is now set to become Bangladesh's first male PM since 1991.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday delivered his first public comments since winning a landmark national election. In his address, 60-year-old Rahman called for unity and dedicated his party's victory to those who "scarified for democracy." Rahman-led BNP has secured a decisive victory in the closely-observed parliamentary election held on Thursday (February 12) -- the first since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

'From today, we're all free'

In a press conference on Saturday, Rahman said: "This victory belongs to Bangladesh. This victory belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to the people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy. From today, we are all free, with the true essence of freedom and rights restored." Rahman, who had returned to his homeland just weeks ahead of the vote after spending nearly two decades in exile, is now set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

Rahman promises accountability

Rahman further said in the presser: "With your spontaneous participation, after more than one and a half decades, a parliament and government accountable to the people through direct voting are being re-established in the country." The son of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman has urged people to stand united "to ensure that no evil force can re-establish autocracy in the country, and that the nation is not turned into a subservient state."

Return of the 'dark prince'

After the 2024 uprising, Hasina had fled to India and has since been hiding in Delhi. She was sentenced to death by a tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity during the protests that ousted her. Hasina's party, the Awami League, was barred from participating in the elections. Tarique Rahman -- referred to as the "dark prince" -- had returned to Dhaka in December after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile in the UK. Now, Rahman is set to become Bangladesh's first male PM since 1991.