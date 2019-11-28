This TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ video is going viral; watch to know why

Watch the video NOW!

At the very first glance, it looks like a regular makeup tutorial but as you continue to watch, you will find something unusual.

US teen Feroza Aziz has been blocked by TikTok as she in her 'eyelash curling' video has actually condemned China’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang.

The video has gone viral on social media after the Aziz shared it on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Aziz starts her video telling viewers: “The first thing you need to do is grab your lash curler.”

However, she soon changes the subject, saying: “Use the phone you’re using right now to search what’s happening in China, how they’re getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there, separating families from each other, kidnapping them, murdering them, raping them, forcing them to eat pork, forcing them to drink, forcing them to convert.

“This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it. Please be aware, please spread awareness in Xinjiang right now,” she adds, before returning to the eyelash curling tutorial.

The Chinese-owned app has been accused of censoring anti-Beijing content and reportedly removing Aziz's video.

Her video on Twitter has garnered more than 4 million views and 111k retweets so far.

As reported by AFP, the App has denied blocking the account. “TikTok does not moderate content due to political sensitivities,” a spokesperson told AFP.

Two follow-up videos shared Aziz is also making a buzz on social media. Take a look...