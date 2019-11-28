This TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ video is going viral; watch to know why

Headlines

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert, netizens call her 'most genuine'

Meet Sujal Singh, scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat to...

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers’ concert, netizens call her ‘most genuine’

Meet Sujal Singh, scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat to...

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

5 most stolen cars in India

AI imagines Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam, other popular child actors in horror movie

Checkout Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's super expensive car collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers’ concert, netizens call her ‘most genuine’

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

This TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ video is going viral; watch to know why

Watch the video NOW!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 11:06 AM IST

At the very first glance, it looks like a regular makeup tutorial but as you continue to watch, you will find something unusual.  

US teen Feroza Aziz has been blocked by TikTok as she in her 'eyelash curling' video has actually condemned China’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang. 

The video has gone viral on social media after the Aziz shared it on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. 

Aziz starts her video telling viewers: “The first thing you need to do is grab your lash curler.”

However, she soon changes the subject, saying: “Use the phone you’re using right now to search what’s happening in China, how they’re getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there, separating families from each other, kidnapping them, murdering them, raping them, forcing them to eat pork, forcing them to drink, forcing them to convert.

“This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it. Please be aware, please spread awareness in Xinjiang right now,” she adds, before returning to the eyelash curling tutorial.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi guys, I made a video about the situation in China with how the government is capturing the Uyghur Muslims and placing them into concentration camps. Once you enter these camps, you’re lucky if you get out. Innocent humans are being murdered, tortured, raped, receiving shock therapy, and so much more that I can’t even describe. They are holding a genocide against Muslims and they’re getting away with it. We need to spread awareness. I know it might sound useless, what can spreading awareness and talking about this even do? What are we supposed to do about it? We have our voices and technology to help us. Speak to those who can help! The UN failed to stop this genocide in the summer, we can’t let that happen again. We can’t be silent on another holocaust that is bound to happen. We can’t be another failed generation of “what could’ve, should’ve, would’ve”. We are strong people. We can do this. Only if we try #muslim #islam #tiktok #uyghurmuslims #china #freepalestine

A post shared by Feroza Aziz(@ferozzaaa) on

The Chinese-owned app has been accused of censoring anti-Beijing content and reportedly removing Aziz's video. 

Her video on Twitter has garnered more than 4 million views and 111k retweets so far. 

As reported by AFP, the App has denied blocking the account. “TikTok does not moderate content due to political sensitivities,” a spokesperson told AFP.

Two follow-up videos shared Aziz is also making a buzz on social media. Take a look...

 

