This TikTok ‘makeup tutorial’ video is going viral; watch to know why

At the very first glance, it looks like a regular makeup tutorial but as you continue to watch, you will find something unusual.
US teen Feroza Aziz has been blocked by TikTok as she in her 'eyelash curling' video has actually condemned China’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang.
The video has gone viral on social media after the Aziz shared it on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.
Aziz starts her video telling viewers: “The first thing you need to do is grab your lash curler.”
However, she soon changes the subject, saying: “Use the phone you’re using right now to search what’s happening in China, how they’re getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there, separating families from each other, kidnapping them, murdering them, raping them, forcing them to eat pork, forcing them to drink, forcing them to convert.
Here is a trick to getting longer lashes! #tiktok #muslim #muslimmemes #islam pic.twitter.com/r0JR0HrXbm— feroza(@x_feroza) November 25, 2019
“This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it. Please be aware, please spread awareness in Xinjiang right now,” she adds, before returning to the eyelash curling tutorial.
Hi guys, I made a video about the situation in China with how the government is capturing the Uyghur Muslims and placing them into concentration camps. Once you enter these camps, you’re lucky if you get out. Innocent humans are being murdered, tortured, raped, receiving shock therapy, and so much more that I can’t even describe. They are holding a genocide against Muslims and they’re getting away with it. We need to spread awareness. I know it might sound useless, what can spreading awareness and talking about this even do? What are we supposed to do about it? We have our voices and technology to help us. Speak to those who can help! The UN failed to stop this genocide in the summer, we can’t let that happen again. We can’t be silent on another holocaust that is bound to happen. We can’t be another failed generation of “what could’ve, should’ve, would’ve”. We are strong people. We can do this. Only if we try #muslim #islam #tiktok #uyghurmuslims #china #freepalestine
A post shared by Feroza Aziz(@ferozzaaa) on
The Chinese-owned app has been accused of censoring anti-Beijing content and reportedly removing Aziz's video.
Her video on Twitter has garnered more than 4 million views and 111k retweets so far.
As reported by AFP, the App has denied blocking the account. “TikTok does not moderate content due to political sensitivities,” a spokesperson told AFP.
Two follow-up videos shared Aziz is also making a buzz on social media. Take a look...
Here is part two to my lash video on how to get longer lashes! Please share #tiktok #muslim #muslimmemes #spreadawareness pic.twitter.com/pT8gBlP3QS— feroza.x (@x_feroza) November 25, 2019
Part three to getting longer lashes #tiktok #muslims #muslimmemes #Uyghurmuslims #freepalestine pic.twitter.com/OoFpDpYPvj— feroza.x (@x_feroza) November 25, 2019