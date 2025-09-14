Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

This tech giant suspends Palestinian employee after he accused firm over business with Israeli government, ‘I 

US e-commerce and tech giant Amazon has dismissed a software engineer for criticising the company’s business partnership with the government of Israel. Palestinian engineer Ahmed Shahrour is based in Seattle and works for Amazon’s Whole Foods.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

This tech giant suspends Palestinian employee after he accused firm over business with Israeli government, ‘I 
Amazon suspended Ahmad Shahrour for criticising it for ties with Israel
US e-commerce and tech giant Amazon has dismissed a software engineer for criticising the company’s business partnership with the government of Israel. Palestinian engineer Ahmed Shahrour is based in Seattle and working for Amazon’s Whole Foods, was told last Monday morning that he had been expelled with pay “until further notice” as he posted messages on Slack, a cloud-based messaging app, in which he criticised the e-commerce's work with Israel, said CNBC in its report.

The incident has stirred a debate in the tech circles, as various employees at major tech firms are trying to raise their voice against such business practices.

What has the Palestinian Amazon employee done?

Ahmed Shahrour objected to Project Nimbus, signed by Amazon and Google with the Israeli government in 2021. It is worth a USD 1.2 billion cloud computing deal, which involved the supply of artificial intelligence tools, data centres, and other infrastructure by the tech giants to the Israeli government. Amazon’s HR in a message said that Shahrour’s posts on internal Slack channels and a letter sent to top executives, including CEO Andy Jassy, are against the company’s policies. Therefore, he has been denied access to work email and tools till the investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

The HR representative in a message wrote, “It has come to Amazon’s attention that a post you made in multiple internal company Slack channels may violate multiple policies.”

Shahrour had been working with Amazon for the past three years. He highlighted his concerns through various Slack messages and a letter to executives, including CEO Andy Jassy in which he asked the company to call off Project Nimbus. He wrote, “Every day I write code at Whole Foods, I remember my brothers and sisters in Gaza being starved by Israel’s man-made blockade,” a report quoted Shahrour's letter. He further wrote, “I live in a state of constant dissonance: maintaining the tools that make this company profit, while my people are burned and starved with the help of that very profit. I am left with no choice but to resist directly.”

The report also claims that Amazon has taken steps to “silence" employees who support Palestine and have criticised the war in Gaza. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
