This small country, about size of Delhi, is becoming space giant; here's how

A small European country, nearly the size of India's national capital, Delhi, passed a groundbreaking law, allowing private companies to own and sell resources mined from asteroids. Emerging as the first European nation to formally regulate space mining, this move placed it ahead of global giants, including the United States, Russia, and China.

The country we are talking about here is Luxembourg, which manages over USD 6 trillion in global assets and now invests that financial muscle into the cosmos. Interestingly, the government of Luxembourg has invested Euro 200 million into startups focused on space exploration and satellite technology.

Asteroids are deemed crucial as they are believed to contain precious metals such as platinum, cobalt, and nickel, resources that could cost up to trillions of dollars. To become the "Switzerland of Space", Luxembourg has drawn startups like Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries with low taxes and pro-space policies.

Global partnership

The government has also created SpaceResources.lu, a platform aimed at attracting investors and setting international standards for asteroid mining. In addition, Luxembourg has signed agreements with NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Japan’s JAXA to cooperate on space resource utilisation and play a decisive role in shaping the laws of outer space.