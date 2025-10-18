FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

This small country, about size of Delhi, is becoming space giant; here's how

Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts

Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career, making appearence in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar: 'Wisdom lies in respecting..'

Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs?

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

This small country, about size of Delhi, is becoming space giant; here's how

A small European country, nearly the size of India's national capital, Delhi, passed a groundbreaking law, allowing private companies to own and sell resources mined from asteroids.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

This small country, about size of Delhi, is becoming space giant; here's how
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A small European country, nearly the size of India's national capital, Delhi, passed a groundbreaking law, allowing private companies to own and sell resources mined from asteroids. Emerging as the first European nation to formally regulate space mining, this move placed it ahead of global giants, including the United States, Russia, and China. 

The country we are talking about here is Luxembourg, which manages over USD 6 trillion in global assets and now invests that financial muscle into the cosmos. Interestingly, the government of Luxembourg has invested Euro 200 million into startups focused on space exploration and satellite technology. 

Asteroids are deemed crucial as they are believed to contain precious metals such as platinum, cobalt, and nickel, resources that could cost up to trillions of dollars. To become the "Switzerland of Space", Luxembourg has drawn startups like Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries with low taxes and pro-space policies.

Global partnership

The government has also created SpaceResources.lu, a platform aimed at attracting investors and setting international standards for asteroid mining. In addition, Luxembourg has signed agreements with NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Japan’s JAXA to cooperate on space resource utilisation and play a decisive role in shaping the laws of outer space.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positi
Infosys Q2 Results: Narayana Murthy's Infosys beats estimate, reports profit of Rs...
Infosys Q2 Results: Narayana Murthy's Infosys beats estimate, reports profit of
Apply for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan this Diwali to grow your medical practice
Apply for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan this Diwali to grow your medical practice
Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in..., delivers 4000...
Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Arjun shares if Dhanashree used her divorce with Yuzvendra in Rise And Fall
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE